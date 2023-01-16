Chandigarh: Speeding jeep hits 25 yr-old who was feeding stray dogs

Chandigarh: Speeding jeep hits 25 yr-old who was feeding stray dogs2 min read . 06:17 PM IST
Chandigarh hit and run case: Shocking incidences of horrific road accidents have plagued the news portals recently. The latest addition being the inhumane hit and run case in Chandigarh. A twenty five year old girl was hit by a speeding jeep in Chandigarh while she was feeding stary dogs with her mother at night, Hindustan Times reported.
The twenty five year old Tejashwita Kaushal, is an Architecture graduate, studying for civil service examinations.
The accident which was caught on camera, took place on Saturday night when Tejashwita and her mother Manjider Kaur were feeding stray dogs by the footpath.
Kaushal is undergoing treatment at the Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh. Her condition is stated to be stable.
Kaushal was hit by a speeding Mahindra Thar at the Sector 53 furniture market bordering Mohali on Saturday night, according to Hindustan Times.
The Chandigarh Police are on the lookout for the miscreants. They are yet to register a case against the unidentified driver. The police has informed that they will register a case after recording the family's statement on Monday.
According to reports, Tejashwita's mother was horrified to see her lying in a pool of blood. She says no one stopped to help. She called home and the police control room. Tejashwita's father Ojaswi Kaushal said that She used to go with her mother daily to feed stray dogs.
The Hindustan Times has reported about the CCTV footage that was recovered which showed that Tejashwits was feeding two stray dogs when the speeding Thar coming from Phase 2, Mohali, hit her.
On hearing her daughter’s cries, Manjinder rushed towards her but by then the Thar driver had sped away. She sought help from passers-by but when no one stopped, she called the police control room and then her husband, Ojaswi Kaushal. Tejashwita was rushed to GMSH-16, where she is undergoing treatment and her condition is stated to be stable, the HT report stated.
The hit and run case occurred just two weeks after the Delhi car horror case, in which a 20-year-old woman died after her leg was stuck under a car and the vehicle dragged her through the roads.
In another tragic incident, a speeding police van rammed into a car on the Gurugram-Faridabad road yesterday. A six-year-old girl was killed and five family members injured. Shockingly, the police personnel did not try to rush the child to the hospital and instead, fled the spot.
