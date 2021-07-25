Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday applauded Sanjay Rana, who was offering free Chole Bhature in Chandigarh to people getting vaccinated. PM Modi praised Rana's noble initiative while addressing the 79th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat'.

"In Sector 29 of Chandigarh, Sanjay Rana ji runs a food stall and sells chhole-bhature on his cycle. One day his daughter Riddhima and niece Riya came to him with an idea. Both requested him to feed chhole-bhature for free to those who had got the COVID vaccine. He happily agreed to the suggestion and immediately started this good and noble effort," he said.

"To eat Sanjay Rana ji's chhole-bhature for free, you have to show that you have got the vaccine administered on the very day. It is said that for the welfare of society, spirit of service and duty are required more than money. Our Sanjay Bhai is proving this saying to be right," PM Modi said.

Lauding the philanthropic work of several citizens, PM Modi on Sunday said their efforts give the inspiration to do something new in life.

He further mentioned Sai Praneeth, a software engineer from Andhra Pradesh who provides climate information to local farmers in order to prevent suffering from weather adversaries.

He said, "Sai Praneeth ji is a Software Engineer, hailing from Andhra Pradesh. Last year he saw that in his area farmers had to suffer a lot due to the vagaries of weather. For years, he had an interest in meteorology. So, he decided to use his interest and talent for the welfare of farmers. Now he purchases weather data from different data sources, analyses them and sends necessary information through various media to farmers in the local language."

