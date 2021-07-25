He said, "Sai Praneeth ji is a Software Engineer, hailing from Andhra Pradesh. Last year he saw that in his area farmers had to suffer a lot due to the vagaries of weather. For years, he had an interest in meteorology. So, he decided to use his interest and talent for the welfare of farmers. Now he purchases weather data from different data sources, analyses them and sends necessary information through various media to farmers in the local language."