Chandigarh suspends order preventing unvaccinated children from attending school

The Chandigarh administration on Tuesday announced that its order of restricting unvaccinated children in the age group of 12 to 18 years from attending the classes in physical mode from 4 May would be kept in abeyance till further orders
The Chandigarh administration on Tuesday announced that its order of restricting unvaccinated children in the age group of 12 to 18 years from attending the classes in physical mode from 4 May would be kept in abeyance till further orders.
See the official notice from Chandigarh administration here
The administration further informed that the Health Department in collaboration with the Education Department will continue the efforts to carry on the vaccination drive for the 12-18 years old children and aimed to complete the 100% vaccination for this age group with the first dose by 15 May.
The administration in an official statement further informed that they had revised the Covid situation in Chandigarh and aimed to educate and inform the citizen of the benefits of the vaccine against Covid-19.
The Chandigarh administration also shared an update on the Covid-19 situation in the territory. The official notice informed that the weekly Covid positivity rate remained below 1% and that daily positive cases being registered remained within 10-12.
They also informed that COVAXIN vaccination of children in the age group- 15-18 years with the first dose is about 98%.