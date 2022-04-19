Additionally, the Haryana government on Monday made it compulsory to wear masks to prevent the spread of infection in the state. Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij made it compulsory to wear a face mask by each person while being in public places and at the workplace. The order has been issued for the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar.

