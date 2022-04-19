This city issues fresh advisory regarding wearing masks as Covid-19 cases pick up pace1 min read . 02:07 PM IST
- Chandigarh Health Secretary on Tuesday notified that the city has issued fresh advisory to wear masks in public places
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In the wake of concerns around sudden rise in Covid-19 cases in the country, Chandigarh Health Secretary on Tuesday notified that the city has issued fresh advisory to wear masks in public places.
In the wake of concerns around sudden rise in Covid-19 cases in the country, Chandigarh Health Secretary on Tuesday notified that the city has issued fresh advisory to wear masks in public places.
“We've issued a fresh advisory regarding the wearing of masks in public places. We've achieved 100% vaccination coverage in 18 years & above age group, 90% in 15-18-year-olds & 29% coverage in 12-14 age group. We will set up vaccination camps at schools, " Health Secretary, Chandigarh told news agency ANI.
“We've issued a fresh advisory regarding the wearing of masks in public places. We've achieved 100% vaccination coverage in 18 years & above age group, 90% in 15-18-year-olds & 29% coverage in 12-14 age group. We will set up vaccination camps at schools, " Health Secretary, Chandigarh told news agency ANI.
Additionally, the Haryana government on Monday made it compulsory to wear masks to prevent the spread of infection in the state. Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij made it compulsory to wear a face mask by each person while being in public places and at the workplace. The order has been issued for the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar.
Additionally, the Haryana government on Monday made it compulsory to wear masks to prevent the spread of infection in the state. Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij made it compulsory to wear a face mask by each person while being in public places and at the workplace. The order has been issued for the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar.
Notably, India's daily Covid infections witnessed a jump of 89.8 per cent on Monday. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the daily case positivity rate also saw a sudden rise from 0.31 per cent (on Sunday) to 0.83 per cent (on Monday). The weekly positivity rate saw an uptick from 0.27 per cent (on Sunday) to 0.32 (on Monday).
Notably, India's daily Covid infections witnessed a jump of 89.8 per cent on Monday. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the daily case positivity rate also saw a sudden rise from 0.31 per cent (on Sunday) to 0.83 per cent (on Monday). The weekly positivity rate saw an uptick from 0.27 per cent (on Sunday) to 0.32 (on Monday).
Earlier, on April 2, the Haryana government lifted the mandate of wearing masks in public places and workplaces and said that no penalty or fine of ₹500 shall be imposed on not wearing face masks in public places or workplaces.
Earlier, on April 2, the Haryana government lifted the mandate of wearing masks in public places and workplaces and said that no penalty or fine of ₹500 shall be imposed on not wearing face masks in public places or workplaces.
However, the government advised the general public to adhere to the Covid appropriate behaviour and said that wearing face masks, frequent use of sanitisers and hand hygiene and maintaining social distance are desirable.
However, the government advised the general public to adhere to the Covid appropriate behaviour and said that wearing face masks, frequent use of sanitisers and hand hygiene and maintaining social distance are desirable.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)