The Chandigarh administration has decided to resume offline classes for students of seventh and eighth standard, a government notification said on Wednesday.

"Seventh and eighth classes of the schools will start functioning physically from 9 August subject to parents' consent for sending their wards to schools," the order read.

It said, however, that online classes will continue.

The UT had last month reopened schools for classes 9-12. Coaching institutes were also allowed to function physically on the condition that all eligible students and the staff must have received at least their first dose of anti-Covid vaccine.

The administration had also announced last month that it will open institutes of higher education for the next academic session from August, with similar conditions for vaccination.

Covid situation in UT

Chandigarh on Wednesday reported no new Covid-19 cases for the first time in five months.

In addition, health officials have stated that around 91% of the UT’s population has been given at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Covid guidelines

The administration in the UT has announced that the Covid-19 guidelines on containment measures will be in place till 31 August.

However, all restaurants are allowed to function with 50% capacity from 8 am till 10.30 pm. Cinema halls and spas are also allowed to function with 50% capacity.

Further, the number of guests for social gatherings, including weddings, has been increased from 100 to 200 or 50% capacity of the banquet halls.

All adult guests and staff of the hotels/banquet halls must have received at least one dose of vaccine or have a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours.

Rock Garden and museums have also been allowed to open in compliance with all Covid safety guidelines.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.