It said, however, that online classes will continue.
The UT had last month reopened schools for classes 9-12. Coaching institutes were also allowed to function physically on the condition that all eligible students and the staff must have received at least their first dose of anti-Covid vaccine.
The administration had also announced last month that it will open institutes of higher education for the next academic session from August, with similar conditions for vaccination.
Covid situation in UT
Chandigarh on Wednesday reported no new Covid-19 cases for the first time in five months.
In addition, health officials have stated that around 91% of the UT’s population has been given at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.