Chandigarh to reopen schools for classes 7, 8 from 9 August

Chandigarh to reopen schools for classes 7, 8 from 9 August1 min read . 07:33 PM IST
- Chandigarh had last month reopened schools for classes 9-12
- The UT on Wednesday reported no new Covid-19 cases for the first time in five months
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Chandigarh administration has decided to resume offline classes for students of seventh and eighth standard, a government notification said on Wednesday.
The Chandigarh administration has decided to resume offline classes for students of seventh and eighth standard, a government notification said on Wednesday.
"Seventh and eighth classes of the schools will start functioning physically from 9 August subject to parents' consent for sending their wards to schools," the order read.
"Seventh and eighth classes of the schools will start functioning physically from 9 August subject to parents' consent for sending their wards to schools," the order read.
It said, however, that online classes will continue.
It said, however, that online classes will continue.
The UT had last month reopened schools for classes 9-12. Coaching institutes were also allowed to function physically on the condition that all eligible students and the staff must have received at least their first dose of anti-Covid vaccine.
The UT had last month reopened schools for classes 9-12. Coaching institutes were also allowed to function physically on the condition that all eligible students and the staff must have received at least their first dose of anti-Covid vaccine.
The administration had also announced last month that it will open institutes of higher education for the next academic session from August, with similar conditions for vaccination.
The administration had also announced last month that it will open institutes of higher education for the next academic session from August, with similar conditions for vaccination.
Covid situation in UT
Covid situation in UT
Chandigarh on Wednesday reported no new Covid-19 cases for the first time in five months.
Chandigarh on Wednesday reported no new Covid-19 cases for the first time in five months.
In addition, health officials have stated that around 91% of the UT’s population has been given at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
In addition, health officials have stated that around 91% of the UT’s population has been given at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
Covid guidelines
Covid guidelines
The administration in the UT has announced that the Covid-19 guidelines on containment measures will be in place till 31 August.
The administration in the UT has announced that the Covid-19 guidelines on containment measures will be in place till 31 August.
However, all restaurants are allowed to function with 50% capacity from 8 am till 10.30 pm. Cinema halls and spas are also allowed to function with 50% capacity.
However, all restaurants are allowed to function with 50% capacity from 8 am till 10.30 pm. Cinema halls and spas are also allowed to function with 50% capacity.
Further, the number of guests for social gatherings, including weddings, has been increased from 100 to 200 or 50% capacity of the banquet halls.
Further, the number of guests for social gatherings, including weddings, has been increased from 100 to 200 or 50% capacity of the banquet halls.
All adult guests and staff of the hotels/banquet halls must have received at least one dose of vaccine or have a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours.
All adult guests and staff of the hotels/banquet halls must have received at least one dose of vaccine or have a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours.
Rock Garden and museums have also been allowed to open in compliance with all Covid safety guidelines.
Rock Garden and museums have also been allowed to open in compliance with all Covid safety guidelines.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!