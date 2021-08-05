Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Chandigarh: Universities, colleges allowed to reopen on or after August 11

Chandigarh: Universities, colleges allowed to reopen on or after August 11

Chandigarh Covid updates: Only those students (18 age) who have received at least one dose of vaccination, minimum two weeks ago shall be allowed to attend the institution
1 min read . 07:21 AM IST ANI

  • Chandigarh Covid-19 updates: The students seeking hostel accommodation will be required to submit a negative RT-PCR report of not more than 72 hours before occupying the hostel accommodation
  • The heads of Chandigarh's higher educational institutions have also been asked to ensure that teaching and non-teaching staff has received at least one dose of Covid vaccination

Chandigarh administration on Wednesday ordered reopening of institutions of higher education for the ongoing classes on or after August 11, 2021.

However, the institutes have been directed to follow COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour and to use a hybrid model of teaching (offline online), taking into consideration the academic requirements, circumstances, infrastructure of the Institution, Directorate of Higher Education, Chandigarh, in a notice said.

The head of institutions has also been asked to ensure that teaching and non-teaching staff has received at least one dose of Covid vaccination. "Only those students (18 age) who have received at least one dose of vaccination, minimum two weeks ago shall be allowed to attend the institution. The decision regarding exemption from vaccination (due to medical conditions only) will be taken by the respective Head of Institution," the notice further added.

College hostels have also been permitted to open under the condition of adherence to COVID norms. The students seeking hostel accommodation will be required to submit a negative RT-PCR report of not more than 72 hours before occupying the hostel accommodation.

"Institutional premises should be used only for academic and related activities, subject to the adherence to guidelines issued from time to time by the Chandigarh Administration," the notice read.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

