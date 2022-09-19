The protests continued on the campus till late Sunday night with senior officials from the district administration, police and university trying to pacify the students
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
As protests continued in Chandigarh University over the alleged 'leaked objectional videos', Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) GS Bhullar spoke to the protesting students late on Sunday night and tried to pacify them saying "implicit faith is necessary" and "law is being followed".
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
As protests continued in Chandigarh University over the alleged 'leaked objectional videos', Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) GS Bhullar spoke to the protesting students late on Sunday night and tried to pacify them saying "implicit faith is necessary" and "law is being followed".
The protests continued on the campus till late Sunday night with senior officials from the district administration, police and university trying to pacify the students. Most of the protesters were dressed in black clothes and chanted "we want justice" in the presence of police. They raised slogans against police as well.
The protests continued on the campus till late Sunday night with senior officials from the district administration, police and university trying to pacify the students. Most of the protesters were dressed in black clothes and chanted "we want justice" in the presence of police. They raised slogans against police as well.
Chandigarh University Protest case: All you need to know
Protesting students alleged that a student made videos of girl students while taking a bath in the hostel. The video was later made viral on social media. The protesting students also claimed that after the videos went viral, girl students living in the hostel attempted suicide. However, police refuted the suicide attempts claim.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Chandigarh University Protest case: All you need to know
Protesting students alleged that a student made videos of girl students while taking a bath in the hostel. The video was later made viral on social media. The protesting students also claimed that after the videos went viral, girl students living in the hostel attempted suicide. However, police refuted the suicide attempts claim.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The issue has been of communication gap. We have been clarifying again and again. We are assuring students that law is being followed and all legal procedures are being undertaken," DIG Bhullar said.
"The issue has been of communication gap. We have been clarifying again and again. We are assuring students that law is being followed and all legal procedures are being undertaken," DIG Bhullar said.
One person was arrested while another was detained in connection with the alleged leaked objectionable videos of Chandigarh University students. The arrested accused has been identified as Sunny Mehta. The youth belongs to a local village under the Rohru Sub division of Shimla district, nearly 130 km away from the northern town.The detained person has been identified as 31-year-old Rankaj Verma.
One person was arrested while another was detained in connection with the alleged leaked objectionable videos of Chandigarh University students. The arrested accused has been identified as Sunny Mehta. The youth belongs to a local village under the Rohru Sub division of Shimla district, nearly 130 km away from the northern town.The detained person has been identified as 31-year-old Rankaj Verma.
"It is a matter of videos being shot by a girl student and later circulated. FIR was registered in the matter and the accused student was arrested. No death reported related to this incident. As per medical records, no attempt (to commit suicide) was reported," said Senior Superintendent of Police, Mohali Vivek Soni on Chandigarh University row.
"It is a matter of videos being shot by a girl student and later circulated. FIR was registered in the matter and the accused student was arrested. No death reported related to this incident. As per medical records, no attempt (to commit suicide) was reported," said Senior Superintendent of Police, Mohali Vivek Soni on Chandigarh University row.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Chief Minister Mann ordered the probe into the incident, saying strict action will be taken against those found guilty. "Our daughters are our honour... a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the incident." "I am in touch with the administration, said Mann, who is in Germany, appealing to people not to believe rumours.
Chief Minister Mann ordered the probe into the incident, saying strict action will be taken against those found guilty. "Our daughters are our honour... a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the incident." "I am in touch with the administration, said Mann, who is in Germany, appealing to people not to believe rumours.