After remaining closed since 11 January amid the third Covid wave, schools in Chandigarh reopened for Classes 10,11, 12 for physical classes from 1 February.
In an official statement released by the Chandigarh administration, it was said that all bans on markets, restaurants, malls, hotels, bars, cinema halls has been removed.
The order also mentioned that gathering of any kind will be restricted to 200 persons for indoor setting and 500 persons for outdoor setting.
In a caution the order also mentioned that the total number of people gathering should at no point exceed the 50% capacity of the indoor or outdoor setting.
Schools for all classes and coaching institutes to re-open with full capacity in hybrid mode from Feb 14; Night restrictions lifted. Chandigarh Bird Park and Rock Garden to reopen from Feb 12: Chandigarh Administration pic.twitter.com/gDXjhwK3fn
Chandigarh Bird Park and Rock Garden in Chandigarh have also received permission to re-open from 12 February.
On 3 February , the Union territory's administration had lifted restrictions on number of employees attending government, private offices and banks. The order said the office will now function with physical attendance of 100%.
The city had reported 105 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths on 6 February, taking the total tally in the union territory to 90,715.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!