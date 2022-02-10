Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh: UT admn issues new guidelines for schools; night curfew lifted. Details here

1 min read . 03:01 PM IST Livemint

The Chandigarh administration announced that all educational institutions including schools for all classes and coaching institutions can open for physical classes from 14 February.

The Chandigarh administration on Thursday announced that all educational institutions including schools for all classes and coaching institutions can open for physical classes from 14 February. 

The administrations said that classes could be held in hybrid mode from 14 February. 

After remaining closed since 11 January amid the third Covid wave, schools in Chandigarh reopened for Classes 10,11, 12 for physical classes from 1 February.

In an official statement released by the Chandigarh administration, it was said that all bans on markets, restaurants, malls, hotels, bars, cinema halls has been removed. 

The  order also mentioned that gathering of any kind will be restricted to 200 persons for indoor setting and 500 persons for outdoor setting.

In a caution the order also mentioned that the total number of people gathering should at no point exceed the 50% capacity of the indoor or outdoor setting. 

The official statement also said that night curfew in the UT has been lifted following a review of the Covid situation in the Union Territory. 

Chandigarh Bird Park and Rock Garden in Chandigarh have also received permission to re-open from 12 February. 

On 3 February , the Union territory's administration had lifted restrictions on number of employees attending government, private offices and banks. The order said the office will now function with physical attendance of 100%.

The city had reported 105 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths on 6 February, taking the total tally in the union territory to 90,715.

