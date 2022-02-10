This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Chandigarh Bird Park and Rock Garden in Chandigarh have also received permission to re-open from 12 February.
On 3 February , the Union territory's administration had lifted restrictions on number of employees attending government, private offices and banks. The order said the office will now function with physical attendance of 100%.
The city had reported 105 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths on 6 February, taking the total tally in the union territory to 90,715.
