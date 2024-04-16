Chandigarh water shortage: Municipality cracks down on wastage, 17 residents fined ₹5,512 each, 57 others get notices
Fines of ₹5,512 each were levied on 17 residents caught wasting water, as per the report. An additional 57 people also received notices after inspection teams discovered overflowing overhead or underground tanks and leaking pipes.
As summer intensifies in Chandigarh and amid a water shortage crisis, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) has initiated actions against individuals wasting water, the Hindustan Times reported.
