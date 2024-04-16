Fines of ₹ 5,512 each were levied on 17 residents caught wasting water, as per the report. An additional 57 people also received notices after inspection teams discovered overflowing overhead or underground tanks and leaking pipes.

As summer intensifies in Chandigarh and amid a water shortage crisis, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) has initiated actions against individuals wasting water, the Hindustan Times reported.

Fines of ₹5,512 each were levied on 17 residents caught wasting water, as per the report. An additional 57 people also received notices after inspection teams discovered overflowing overhead or underground tanks and leaking pipes.

The northern city faces severe water scarcity and declining groundwater levels during the summer season.

Measures to Conserve Water Amid the shortage, the civic authority has imposed restrictions on certain water uses.

Washing vehicles and courtyards, watering lawns from morning supply, and using booster pumps on the main water line for non-essential purposes are prohibited between 5.30 am and 9 am from April 15 to June 30.

Furthermore, residents will be penalised for any leakages in tanks or coolers.

This year, the municipality has raised fines by 5 percent, setting them at ₹5,512 compared to last year's ₹5,250.

Residents with detected leaks in tanks or pipes will receive a 48-hour notice to rectify the issue. Failure to comply will result in a ₹5,512 fine, which may be added to their water bill if unpaid.

Delhi Jal Board Projects Under Contention Meanwhile, in the national capital Delhi, the BJP is demanding an investigation into projects carried out by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) during the nine-year tenure of the Arvind Kejriwal government, as per a PTI report.

The BJP's Delhi unit has called for a CBI investigation into all DJB projects tendered between 2015-2024, alleging extensive theft and wastage of water leading to severe shortages, especially affecting the underprivileged.

Priyanka Kakkar, Chief spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) criticised the BJP, saying that their "behaviour has become tediously predictable", adding that the party "consistently engages in negative politics".

(With inputs from PTI)

