Chandigarh Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 17, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Chandigarh Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Chandigarh recorded 20.25 °C on December 17, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 10.19 °C and 22.47 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 25% with a wind speed of 25 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:14 AM and will set at 05:23 PM

Chandigarh AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 153.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wednesday, December 18, 2024, Chandigarh is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 10.53 °C and a maximum of 23.18 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 18%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 153.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather prediction in Chandigarh for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Chandigarh Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days: