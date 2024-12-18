Chandigarh Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Chandigarh recorded 18.15 °C on December 18, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 10.42 °C and 22.95 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 19% with a wind speed of 19 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:14 AM and will set at 05:24 PM

Chandigarh AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 214.0, which indicates Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Thursday, December 19, 2024, Chandigarh is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 10.31 °C and a maximum of 22.47 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 19%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.



The AQI in Chandigarh is 214.0, indicating poor air quality, according to the IMD. Children and individuals with respiratory problems are advised to stay indoors, while others should also minimize their time outside. Monitoring the AQI from the IMD is essential for maintaining overall health during this time.



Weather prediction in Chandigarh for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.



Chandigarh Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 19, 2024 18.15 Sky is clear December 20, 2024 20.44 Few clouds December 21, 2024 21.16 Sky is clear December 22, 2024 20.02 Sky is clear December 23, 2024 20.15 Broken clouds December 24, 2024 20.38 Sky is clear December 25, 2024 21.04 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on December 18, 2024

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.01 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 21.24 °C Broken clouds Chennai 23.0 °C Heavy intensity rain Bengaluru 24.37 °C Light rain Hyderabad 25.46 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 23.77 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.25 °C Few clouds