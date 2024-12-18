Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Chandigarh Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 18, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Chandigarh Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 18, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

livemint.com

Chandigarh Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Chandigarh recorded 18.15 °C on December 18, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 10.42 °C and a maximum of 22.95 °C.

Chandigarh Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 18, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Chandigarh Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Chandigarh recorded 18.15 °C on December 18, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 10.42 °C and 22.95 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 19% with a wind speed of 19 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:14 AM and will set at 05:24 PM

Chandigarh AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 214.0, which indicates Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Thursday, December 19, 2024, Chandigarh is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 10.31 °C and a maximum of 22.47 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 19%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

 

 

The AQI in Chandigarh is 214.0, indicating poor air quality, according to the IMD. Children and individuals with respiratory problems are advised to stay indoors, while others should also minimize their time outside. Monitoring the AQI from the IMD is essential for maintaining overall health during this time.

 

 

Weather prediction in Chandigarh for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

 

Chandigarh Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 19, 202418.15Sky is clear
December 20, 202420.44Few clouds
December 21, 202421.16Sky is clear
December 22, 202420.02Sky is clear
December 23, 202420.15Broken clouds
December 24, 202420.38Sky is clear
December 25, 202421.04Sky is clear

 

Weather in other cities on December 18, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.01 °C Overcast clouds
Kolkata21.24 °C Broken clouds
Chennai23.0 °C Heavy intensity rain
Bengaluru24.37 °C Light rain
Hyderabad25.46 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad23.77 °C Sky is clear
Delhi17.25 °C Few clouds

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.