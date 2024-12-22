Chandigarh Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 22, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Chandigarh Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Chandigarh recorded 18.0 °C on December 22, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 10.92 °C and a maximum of 22.13 °C.

Chandigarh Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Chandigarh recorded 18.0 °C on December 22, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 10.92 °C and 22.13 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 23% with a wind speed of 23 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:16 AM and will set at 05:26 PM

Chandigarh AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 184.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Monday, December 23, 2024, Chandigarh is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 10.44 °C and a maximum of 19.16 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 24%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions. The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 184.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities. Weather prediction in Chandigarh for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Chandigarh Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 23, 2024 18.00 Overcast clouds December 24, 2024 17.79 Broken clouds December 25, 2024 19.86 Sky is clear December 26, 2024 20.55 Sky is clear December 27, 2024 20.34 Sky is clear December 28, 2024 21.26 Sky is clear December 29, 2024 23.27 Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 22, 2024

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 23.5 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 22.79 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.57 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 25.12 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 25.48 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 24.36 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.0 °C Scattered clouds