Chandigarh will be shutdown for 24 hours tomorrow even though several COVID-related restrictions have been eased in the region for the other days. As per a directive that was released on Friday evening, a Corona curfew will remain in force in the city for 24 hours on Sunday, i.e. from 5 am on 13 June till 5 am on 14 June.

During the curfew hours on Sunday, essential services will be allowed and shop will be able to operate till 2 pm. On other days, shop are allowed to remain open till 6 pm.

Here's is what all is allowed during the curfew hours:

Movement of people involved in essential services is allowed. However, they must carry valid identity card

Shops dealing with essential services are allowed to remain open till 2 pm

Manufacturing units and industry is allowed to remain open. Movement of employees with valid ID card is allowed.

No curbs on inter-state movements

ATMs, hospitals, medical establishments are allowed to remain open

Restaurants and eateries may remain open till 10 pm for home deliveries

Earlier this week, Chandigarh administration announced to ease COVID-induced restrictions in the region as the coronavirus cases have shown a significant drop. As per the new guidelines issued on Tuesday, restaurants, bars, gyms and spas will allowed to operate with 50% capacity, shops will remain open for 8 hours.

However, the directive had mentioned that the night curfew will remain in force in the region but the hours will be cut short. Further, there will be a total closure on Sunday, and only essential services will be allowed on that day.

Accordingly, the administered released an order on Friday noting that there shall be a Corona curfew from 5 am on 13th June (Sunday) till 5 am on 14th June (Monday) in the UT.

COVID-19 update in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on Friday reported two deaths and 66 new cases, taking the infection tally to 60,928, according to a medical bulletin.

So far, 783 people have died from the infection in the UT.

The number of active cases dropped to 581 from 685 the day before, as per the bulletin. With 132 patients being discharged after they recovered from the infection, the number of cured persons reached 59,564, it said.

A total of 5,33,043 samples have been taken for testing so far, of which 4,70,876 tested negative while reports of 14 samples are awaited, the bulletin added.

(With inputs from agencies)





