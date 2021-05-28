Chandigarh: Weekend Covid curfew to remain in force from 29-31 May. Details here

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chandigarh administration on Friday announced that weekend curfew will remain in force in the city from 5 am on 29 May till 5 am on 31 May. The UT administration also further said, "During the weekend curfew, only essential shops will be allowed to remain open."

During a war room meeting regarding COVID -19, the UT administration on Friday decided to impose weekend curfew this Saturday and Sunday to tackle the recent surge.

Here is what's allowed and what is not

Movement of people involved in essential services is allowed. However, they must carry valid identity card Shops dealing with essential services are allowed to remain open till 2 pm Manufacturing units and industry is allowed to remain open. Movement of employees with valid ID card is allowed. No curbs on inter-state movements ATMs, hospitals, medical establishments are allowed to remain open Restaurants and eateries may remain open till 10 pm for home deliveries Pregnant women and patient going for treatments are exempted Students appearing for exams and people on examination duty will be allowed Movement of people with valid curfew passes will not be restricted 10. Morning walk allowed from 6am to 9 am.

11. All vaccination centres and testing labs will remain open

In a directive that came out earlier this week, the Chandigarh administration decided to allow the opening of all shops, besides announcing the continuation of night and weekend curfew in the city. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

COVID restrictions in Punjab extended till June 10

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday announced the extension of COVID restrictions in the state till June 10. However, the limit on the number of passengers in personal vehicles has been removed, in view of the decline in the COVID positivity rate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said, Singh said that while the limit on personal cars and two-wheelers was being removed as these are used mainly by family members and close friends, those on commercial passenger vehicles and taxis shall continue to be in place at present.

The District Collectors DCs will also continue to be empowered to make any adjustments in the opening of non-essential shops as are merited by local conditions, it also said.

(With inputs from agencies)

