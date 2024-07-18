Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express accident LIVE: SDRF UP shares visuals from rescue operation

Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express accident LIVE: Ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh announced The Ministry of Railways said that an ex gratia of Rs. 10 lakhs has been announced for the family of the deceased, ₹2.5 lakhs for grievous injury and Rs. 50,000 for those who suffered minor injuries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express accident LIVE: Railway Ministry orders inquiry The Railway Ministry said that a high-level enquiry has been ordered alongside the CRS enquiry.

Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express accident LIVE: Driver hears 'loud noise' before incident According to an NDTV update, the driver of the derailed passenger train claims to have heard a loud noise before the accident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express accident LIVE: Visuals from Gonda

Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express accident LIVE: Congress calls for PM Modi to take responsibility for ‘lapses’ “Failure of automatic signal, lapses at multiple levels in managing operations and non-availability of critical safety equipment such as walkie-talkie with the loco pilot and train manager are some of the reasons cited for collision in the probe report. PM Narendra Modi and his Railway Minister, who leaves no opportunity for self-publicity, must take direct responsibility of the massive lapses that have plagued the Indian Railways," said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express accident LIVE: Railways to run special train for affected passengers “The train got derailed between Motiganj and Dhilai…7 people were injured out of which 6 people suffered minor injuries, and 2 people died…Our priority is to complete the rescue operation at the earliest so that trains start plying on the route again... A helpline number has been established. A special train will be run for the passengers of this train to take them to their destination... The railway team has reached the spot to work on the restoration of the railway track," said Pankaj Singh — the CPRO for North Eastern Railway.

Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express accident LIVE: Assam govt monitors situation, in touch with authorities "Dr Himanta Biswa has been briefed about the derailment of the Dibrugarh - Chandigarh express in Uttar Pradesh. HCM is monitoring the situation, and the Government of Assam is in touch with relevant authorities," said an official release by the Assam Chief Minister's office. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express accident LIVE: 40-member medical team and 15 ambulances on site

Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express accident LIVE: Six people hospitalised with serious injuries “Two people have lost their lives in the incident till now. Around six people are seriously injured and they have been shifted to the hospital. Few others have minor injuries and they are being given first aid in the nearby CHC... The coaches have been checked twice, no more people are trapped there," assured Gonda SP Vineet Jaiswal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express accident LIVE: Railway Ministry shares helpline numbers