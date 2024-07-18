At least 4 killed, dozens more injured as Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derails in UP

Multiple coaches of Dibrugarh Express derail near Jhilahi Railway Station in UP, with several people feared trapped. CM Yogi Adityanath takes cognisance and directs officials to reach the spot. 12 coaches reportedly affected with AC compartments in bad shape.

At least four people have been killed and 25 injured after multiple coaches of Dibrugarh Express derailed near Jhilahi Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. A rescue operation remains underway with several people feared trapped. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the accident and directed officials to deliver immediate assistance.

At least four coaches from the AC segment of the train derailed a few kilometres ahead of Jhulahi railway station. The incident took place in the Gonda-Mankapur section while train 15904 was travelling from Chandigarh in the west to Dibrugarh in the north-eastern state of Assam. Visuals shared online show passengers standing next to the railway tracks with their luggage.

“Medical van of Railways has reached the spot and rescue operation has been started. Helpline numbers have been issued. It happened around 2.37 pm. As per initial info, four to five coaches derailed,” said Pankaj Singh — the CPRO of North Eastern Railway.

According to an update shared by the UP relief commissioner, two NDRF teams — from Lucknow and Balrampur — have been sent to Gonda alongside SDRF teams from three districts. Five ambulances have been deployed for rescue operations with orders for additional vehicles to reach the site. The injured are being shifted to the hospital and first aid is also being given on site.

“Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath takes cognisance of the train accident in the Gonda district. He directs the officials to reach the spot immediately and expedite the relief work; gives instructions for proper treatment of the injured,” his office confirmed.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has also been briefed about the accident. An update shared by his official handle indicated that the state government was monitoring the situation and remained in touch with relevant authorities.

The Ministry of Railways has also released helpline numbers to aid affected individuals. 

The developments come only two days after the engine and a coach of the Kamrup Express train got detached in Dibrugarh district. The incident occurred between Lahowal and Chaulkhowa in Assam with no injuries or casualties being reported. Two coaches of Panchvati Express had also decoupled near Kasara station while en route to Mumbai on July 6.

India has seen several train accidents in recent months — including the collision of a freight train and a passenger train last month. Several passengers and two railway staffers were killed while dozens more were injured after after a speeding goods train rammed the Kanchanjunga Express in the Darjeeling district of West Bengal

 

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

