Chandigarh-Manali Highway blocked for traffic movement due to landslide

As many as 187 people lost their lives and four persons have gone missing due to natural disasters and accidents in Himachal Pradesh from June 13, with a monetary loss of ₹401 crore reported in the state till Sunday, a senior official said on Monday. Speaking to ANI, Sudesh Kumar Mokhta, Director-cum Special Secretary (Revenue-Disaster Management), Himachal Pradesh, said that 28 roads are closed including the Batseri and Chhitkul area.