A landslide hit Chandigarh-Manali national highway (NH 3) on Monday morning leading to a blockade on the Pandoh route in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, news agency ANI tweeted.

Himachal Pradesh: Chandigarh-Manali NH 3 blocked due to landslide at Pandoh in Mandi district pic.twitter.com/369jIgdFWl — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted intense rainfall activity over north India till July 21 and over the west coast till July 23.

The IMD said rainfall activity is very likely to increase with widespread rainfall to isolated heavy to very heavy rains very likely over the western Himalayan region (Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand) and adjoining northwest India -- Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP and north Madhya Pradesh -- from July 18 to 21.

Meanwhile, in view of growing concerns regarding tourist influx in Shimla amidst the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Shimla District administration on Saturday decided to restrict the number of people visiting the city.

The Shimla district administration has alerted the crowded locations to avoid the spread of coronavirus keeping in view the possibility of a third Covid wave. Important decisions have also been taken regarding controlling crowds in the city. The administration decided that no one will be allowed to sit on Shimla's Ridge and Mall Road except senior citizens.

If the number of people or tourists increases more than the capacity of Ridge and Mall Road, then entry can be banned.





















