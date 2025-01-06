Chandigarh's old Mehfil building in Sector 17 collapses. Details here

The Mehfil Hotel in Chandigarh collapsed on Monday. No injuries were reported, but cracks in load-bearing pillars had been noted previously.

The old Mehfil Hotel building in Sector 17 of Chandigarh collapsed on Monday morning. The building was unoccupied when the incident happened, reported Hindustan Times. No injuries have been reported so far.

Cracks were seen in the three load-bearing pillars of the building during the repair work nearly a week ago. Issues in the structure of the pillars and the bent iron reinforcements (sariya) showed their instability. The old Mehil Hotel building is a privately owned structure.

The premises were evacuated, and the area was cordoned off as a precautionary measure by a joint team of the Chandigarh administration and the UT Police, who inspected the site earlier.

“All roads leading to the building had been barricaded to ensure public safety a week ago," the report quoted UT senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur.

Currently, the authorities are checking for any issues in the nearby building to assess whether they were affected by the collapse.

The deputy commissioner's office will prepare a detailed report on the structural impact of the incident.

A similar incident was reported earlier where a three-storeyed building collapsed at Sohan near Mohali, leading to the death of two individuals. The rescuers were trying to pull out the body of a man and a severely injured woman from under the rubble in a 23 hour rescue operation, reported PTI on December 22.

According to the preliminary inquiry, the incident allegedly occurred due to unauthorised digging in the adjacent plot belonging to one of the owners of the building.

The deceased include 20-year-old Drishti Verma, who was rescued from rubbles but succumbed to injuries on Saturday night and 29-year-old Abhishek Dhanwal, whose body was discovered on Sunday.

The building owners, Parwinder Singh and Gagandeep Singh, were booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on Saturday night, SSP Deepak Pareek told PTI.

“Strict action will be taken so that a strong message goes and such incidents do not reoccur," he added.