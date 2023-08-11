liveThe Chandigarh-Shimla Highway, also recognized as the Kalka-Shimla highway (NH-05), experienced a lengthy delay in traffic flow lasting around eight hours. This was caused by a landslide that occurred close to Chakki Morh in Parwanoo during the early hours of Friday.

“Around 2:35 am to 2:40 am, due to rains, Shimla National Highway 5, between Thambu Mod and Chakki Morh, was closed due to landslides from the hill," an official said.

Traffic on the route was able to recommence by approximately 11:30 AM as the authorities successfully cleared the debris. This recent landslide marks the seventh occurrence during this monsoon season and has taken place merely two days after the route was reopened for traffic.

National Highway 5 plays a crucial role in facilitating the delivery of essential daily goods and serves as the most direct path for tourists heading to Shimla. The shutdown of this route has an impact on residents, visitors, and businesses, affecting all of them.

The state's emergency operation center has reported the closure of approximately 242 roads, which includes two national highways, in Himachal Pradesh due to the recent rainfall.

As per the Himachal Pradesh state emergency operation center, National Highway 21 has been shut down as a result of a landslide.

In the meantime, National Highway 5 has been temporarily shut down, but authorities anticipate its restoration within a span of 1 to 2 hours, and alternate routes are available, as per their statement.

Earlier, the regional meteorological department in Shimla issued a yellow alert indicating the likelihood of light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunder, in various parts of Himachal Pradesh.

As per the alert, the regions of Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Chamba, and Una can expect light to moderate rainfall in the upcoming three-hour period.

"Light to Moderate rainfall with thunder likely to occur at many places in the districts of Chamba (Bhalai, Dalhousie, Bhattiyat Sinhuta, and Chamba) Kangra (Jawali, Shahpur, Nurpur, Harchakkiyan, Dehra Gopipur, Kangra, Baroh Jaswan, and Rakkar) Hamirpur (Nadaun, Sujanpur Tira) Solan, Sirmaur, Shimla, Bilaspur, Una (Amb and Bharwain) Mandi, Kullu with the possibility of isolated heavy in the districts of Solan Shimla, Sirmaur, Kangra, and Mandi," Meteorological Centre Shimla stated.

