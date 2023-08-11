Chandigarh-Shimla highway traffic grinds to a halt for 8 hours due to landslide2 min read 11 Aug 2023, 01:34 PM IST
Chandigarh-Shimla Highway faces eight-hour traffic delay due to landslide; seventh occurrence this monsoon season.
The Chandigarh-Shimla Highway, also recognized as the Kalka-Shimla highway (NH-05), experienced a lengthy delay in traffic flow lasting around eight hours. This was caused by a landslide that occurred close to Chakki Morh in Parwanoo during the early hours of Friday.