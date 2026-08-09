Chandipura virus: What is it, how does it spread, symptoms and ways to prevent infection

A fresh outbreak of Chandipura virus-linked acute encephalitis in Gujarat and Rajasthan has raised concern, particularly because children account for most of the affected cases and the illness can progress rapidly.

According to Gujarat health authorities, 35 cases have been confirmed among 184 suspected patients tested, while 22 children below the age of 15 have died. Rajasthan has also reported three confirmed cases from the border districts of Dungarpur and Sirohi, according to reports.

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The virus is not new to India. It was first identified in 1965 in Chandipura village in Maharashtra, from where it gets its name. Since then, outbreaks have been reported in parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring states, particularly during the monsoon and post-monsoon periods.

So, what exactly is Chandipura virus, what are its symptoms and how can children be protected?

What is Chandipura virus? Chandipura virus belongs to the Rhabdoviridae family, the same broad family that includes the rabies virus, although the two diseases are entirely different.

The virus can cause acute encephalitis, a condition in which the brain becomes inflamed. Acute encephalitis is not itself a single disease and can have several causes, including viral infections.

The virus has emerged as a public health concern because the illness can progress extremely quickly, particularly in children.

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According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Chandipura virus has caused outbreaks in western, central and southern parts of India.

How does Chandipura virus spread? Chandipura virus is transmitted primarily through the bite of infected sandflies.

Some evidence also suggests that certain mosquito species could have a role in transmission, although sandflies remain the primary vector identified during Indian outbreaks. Scientists have not completely ruled out the possibility of transmission through other vectors.

Sandflies can breed or thrive in cracks and crevices of mud walls, damp surroundings, animal shelters and poorly maintained areas, particularly in rural and semi-urban locations.

This is one reason why cases tend to receive greater attention during the rainy season, when insect populations can increase.

Can Chandipura virus spread from person to person? According to the WHO, no human-to-human transmission has been observed during reported outbreaks.

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This means that controlling exposure to infected insect vectors is particularly important in preventing the infection.

Why does Chandipura virus affect children? Chandipura virus has predominantly been reported among children, particularly those between 9 months and 14 years of age.

Health experts cited in the information provided believe children may be more vulnerable because they may have had little or no previous exposure to the virus and therefore may not have developed protective immunity.

The infection can also become particularly severe when it affects the brain, with viral encephalitis tending to be more serious in younger children.

What are the symptoms of Chandipura virus? One of the challenges in identifying Chandipura virus early is that its initial symptoms can resemble those of common viral illnesses.

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Symptoms can include: Sudden onset of fever

Very severe headache

Vomiting

Extreme fatigue

Unusual sleepiness or drowsiness

Irritability

Confusion or altered behaviour

Altered sensory responses

Seizures or convulsions In severe cases, the infection can progress to acute encephalitis, coma and death.

Why is Chandipura virus considered dangerous?

The biggest concern is the speed at which the illness can worsen.

Unlike many viral infections that take several days to become severe, Chandipura virus can affect the brain within a short period after symptoms begin. The information provided notes that the disease can sometimes progress to death within hours or a few days in severe cases.

The WHO has reported a relatively high fatality rate in previous outbreaks, ranging between 56% and 75%.

Is there a vaccine or specific treatment? There is currently no fixed treatment or vaccine specifically available for Chandipura virus.

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Treatment therefore focuses on supportive medical care and management of complications.

Because the disease can progress rapidly, experts emphasise the importance of recognising warning signs and taking children to a healthcare facility quickly rather than relying on home treatment.

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