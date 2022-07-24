Chandni Chowk, Majnu Ka Tila to be revamped as food hubs: Arvind Kejriwal2 min read . Updated: 24 Jul 2022, 01:19 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Chandni Chowk and Majnu Ka Tila will be developed as food hubs.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that Chandni Chowk and Majnu Ka Tila areas of the national capital will be developed as food hubs in the first phase of the Aam Aadmi Party-led dispensation’s ambitious project to publicize the city as the food capital.