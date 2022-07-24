Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that Chandni Chowk and Majnu Ka Tila areas of the national capital will be developed as food hubs in the first phase of the Aam Aadmi Party-led dispensation’s ambitious project to publicize the city as the food capital.

The chief minister made this announcement during an online press briefing today. He said that Delhi is already popular as the food capital, so the city will actually live up to its name with the development of these areas as food hubs, as reported by news agency PTI.

During the briefing, Kejriwal stated that the national capital has variety of food hubs which are known for serving different cuisines. “In the first phase, we will develop Majnu Ka Tila, a favourite place of the Delhi University students, and Chandni Chowk, heart of the Old Delhi, food hubs. We will develop other areas also on the basis of learnings from these places, he added.

He further said that this development would include improvement of infrastructure and food safety norms. For this, the Delhi government will organize a design competition to finalize the architecture company of the project.

In September last year, Kejriwal also inaugurated the redeveloped Chandni Chowk market which has more facilities for the Delhites. After the redevelopment, food joints are allowed to remain open for 3-4 more hours till 12 am and the 1.3-km-long stretch here between the Red Fort and the Fatehpuri Masjid crossing has been improved and beautified.

In Chandni Chowk, the stretch has become pedestrian friendly corridor and made aesthetically appealing with the help of red granite stone, decorative lights, plants and street furniture etc. CCTVs are also installed in the area.

The project was approved in August 2018 and the work began in December 2018. It was to be completed in March 2020 but the project got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and its deadline was further pushed to December 2020. It further got postponed and was set for inauguration in April 2021 but the event was again cancelled due to surge in covid-19 cases.

(With PTI inputs)