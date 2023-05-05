People across India witnessed a lunar eclipse on Friday night, with many taking to social media to share pictures. Others still complained about inclement weather as the moon slipped into the fringes of Earth's shadow. The penumbral eclipse - the first such phenomenon this year - began at around 8:45 pm and will be visible from several Indian cities over the next few hours. This time around the phenomenon also coincides with Buddha Purnima's full moon.

How long will the eclipse last?

The lunar eclipse began at 8:44 pm on Friday and will reach its peak at around 10:52 pm. It will come to an end soon after midnight - at around 1:01 am on Saturday.

In a penumbral lunar eclipse, the full moon passes within the outer part of Earth's shadow and causes the moon to dim slightly. However such an eclipse isn't as dramatic as a partial or total lunar eclipse - when the moon, Earth and sun are perfectly aligned.

Who can see it?

Within India the eclipse will be visible to people living in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kanpur, Visakhapatnam, Patna, Ooty, Mathura, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Varanasi, Mathura, Pune and Surat.

According to reports, the eclipse was visible from beginning to end, weather permitting, as far west as Saudi Arabia and Africa’s western coast, as far east as Japan and New Zealand’s South Island, and from the South Pole to Siberia. Almost all of Europe also got in on some of the action.

One can also watch it through the Virtual Telescope project's live telecast - shared on its website and YouTube channel.

