People across India witnessed a lunar eclipse on Friday night, with many taking to social media to share pictures. Others still complained about inclement weather as the moon slipped into the fringes of Earth's shadow. The penumbral eclipse - the first such phenomenon this year - began at around 8:45 pm and will be visible from several Indian cities over the next few hours. This time around the phenomenon also coincides with Buddha Purnima's full moon.

