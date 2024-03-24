Chandra Grahan 2024: Here's how to catch glimpse of lunar eclipse today

Chandra Grahan 2024: The first lunar eclipse of 2024 will occur on March 25 during Holi in India. Visible in North and South America, the penumbral eclipse will last 4 hours and 39 minutes.

Chandra Grahan 2024: The first lunar eclipse of 2024 will take place on March 25 as people across India mark Holi. The penumbral eclipse will begin from 10:23 am on Monday morning and remain visible to all of North and South America. People in India will however not be able to view the phenomenon.

According to details shared by Space.com, the upcoming eclipse will continue for 4 hours and 39 minutes — ending at 3:02 pm.

"As the full moon rises during the late evening of March 24 into the early morning hours of March 25, it will travel through the Earth's penumbra, or the faint outer part of its shadow. This is called a penumbral eclipse," explains an excerpt from a NASA blog.

What happens during a lunar eclipse? During a lunar eclipse, the Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow on the Moon. Since the Moon does not emit its own light but reflects sunlight, observing a lunar eclipse simply involves looking at the Moon, which is safe to do without eye protection.

Here's how to watch a lunar eclipse Weather Conditions: Ensure that you have clear skies to have a good view of the eclipse. Check the weather forecast beforehand to avoid disappointment.

Binoculars or Telescope: Using binoculars or a telescope can enhance your viewing experience, allowing you to see more details of the lunar surface during the eclipse.

Patience: Lunar eclipses can last for several hours, so be patient and enjoy the gradual changes in the Moon's appearance as it passes through different stages of the eclipse.

Photography: If you plan to photograph the lunar eclipse, use a tripod to keep your camera steady and experiment with exposure settings to capture the event. Consider using a telephoto lens for close-up shots of the Moon.

No Eye Protection Needed: Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses are safe to observe with the naked eye. There's no need for special eye protection, as you're looking at the Moon, not the Sun.

