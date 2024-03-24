Chandra Grahan 2024: What time will the Holi lunar eclipse occur in your city?
The first lunar eclipse of 2024 on March 25 coincides with Holi in India. The penumbral eclipse will last 4 hours and 39 minutes but remain elusive to sky-watchers in the country.
The first lunar eclipse of 2024 will take place on March 25 as people across India mark Holi. The penumbral eclipse will begin from 10:23 am on Monday morning and remain visible to all of North and South America. People in India will however not be able to view the phenomenon.