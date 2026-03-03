Chandra Grahan time in Bengaluru: Total lunar eclipse on March 3 – see when and how to watch Blood Moon

Bengaluru sky gazers are in for a treat today, as the city joins the list of places where a rare total lunar eclipse, also called the Blood Moon or Chandra Grahan, will be visible. The celestial spectacle will light up the skies on Tuesday, March 3, turning the Moon a fiery shade of red as it passes through Earth’s shadow.

Chandra Grahan 2026: Start and end time, duration This time Chandra Grahan will stretch as long as 5 hours 39 minutes. This duration refers to the period between the beginning and end of all eclipse phases. The duration of totality will be 58 minutes, of partial phases it will be 2 hours 29 minutes and of penumbral phases it will be of 2 hours 12 minutes.

Eclipse timings in Bengaluru The eclipse will begin to take shape from 6:28 PM.

Start of Partial Lunar Eclipse: 6:28 PM

Maximum in Bengaluru: 6:30 PM

Penumbral Eclipse ends: 7:53 PM

Duration: 1 hour 25 minutes

Viewing Tips for the Total Lunar Eclipse According to a report by Space.com, lunar eclipses are completely safe to watch with the naked eye, unlike solar eclipses. Skywatchers are advised to pick a spot with a clear, unobstructed view of the eastern horizon for the best experience. Using binoculars or a small telescope can further enhance the view.

Tips for Photographing the Blood Moon 1. Use a DSLR or Mirrorless Camera: A telephoto lens (200–600 mm) works best.

2. Adjust Exposure: Increase ISO (400–1600) and slow down the shutter speed (1–2 seconds) during totality.

3. Stable Setup: Use a tripod to avoid blur.

All You Need to Know About the Total Lunar Eclipse A total lunar eclipse is a cosmic event that occurs when the Earth, Moon, and the Sun align in a straight line on a Full Moon night. During the total lunar eclipse, people on the night side of the Earth can witness the umbral shadow of the Earth falling on the Moon.