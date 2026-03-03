Subscribe

Chandra Grahan time in Bengaluru: Total lunar eclipse on March 3 – see when and how to watch Blood Moon

Bengaluru residents can look forward to a spectacular total lunar eclipse, known as the Blood Moon, on March 3, 2026. 

Kanishka Singharia
Published3 Mar 2026, 02:47 PM IST
Advertisement
Eclipse Timings in Bengaluru: Check details
Eclipse Timings in Bengaluru: Check details(istock)
AI Quick Read

Bengaluru sky gazers are in for a treat today, as the city joins the list of places where a rare total lunar eclipse, also called the Blood Moon or Chandra Grahan, will be visible. The celestial spectacle will light up the skies on Tuesday, March 3, turning the Moon a fiery shade of red as it passes through Earth’s shadow.

Advertisement

Chandra Grahan 2026: Start and end time, duration

This time Chandra Grahan will stretch as long as 5 hours 39 minutes. This duration refers to the period between the beginning and end of all eclipse phases. The duration of totality will be 58 minutes, of partial phases it will be 2 hours 29 minutes and of penumbral phases it will be of 2 hours 12 minutes.

Also Read | Chandra Grahan time in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata: Start, end time, more

Eclipse timings in Bengaluru

The eclipse will begin to take shape from 6:28 PM.

Start of Partial Lunar Eclipse: 6:28 PM

Maximum in Bengaluru: 6:30 PM

Penumbral Eclipse ends: 7:53 PM

Duration: 1 hour 25 minutes

Also Read | How to watch Moon turn red this total lunar eclipse: 2026 Blood Moon guide

Viewing Tips for the Total Lunar Eclipse

According to a report by Space.com, lunar eclipses are completely safe to watch with the naked eye, unlike solar eclipses. Skywatchers are advised to pick a spot with a clear, unobstructed view of the eastern horizon for the best experience. Using binoculars or a small telescope can further enhance the view.

Advertisement

Tips for Photographing the Blood Moon

1. Use a DSLR or Mirrorless Camera: A telephoto lens (200–600 mm) works best.

2. Adjust Exposure: Increase ISO (400–1600) and slow down the shutter speed (1–2 seconds) during totality.

3. Stable Setup: Use a tripod to avoid blur.

Also Read | 2026 to feature big celestial events – solar eclipses, rings of fire

All You Need to Know About the Total Lunar Eclipse

A total lunar eclipse is a cosmic event that occurs when the Earth, Moon, and the Sun align in a straight line on a Full Moon night. During the total lunar eclipse, people on the night side of the Earth can witness the umbral shadow of the Earth falling on the Moon.

A major portion of this astronomical event will be visible in northeastern states — Assam, Tripura, Nagaland, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, West Bengal, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands — as the Moon rises earlier in these regions.

Advertisement

About the Author

Kanishka Singharia

Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsIndiaChandra Grahan time in Bengaluru: Total lunar eclipse on March 3 – see when and how to watch Blood Moon
Read Next Story