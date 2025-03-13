A total lunar eclipse this March will coincide with Holi celebrations. The eclipse will occur on Friday, March 14, 2025. It will create a striking red "Blood Moon" for observers across North America.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon moves into the Earth's shadow, causing the Moon to be darkened.

Overnight, on March 13-14, the full moon will experience a total lunar eclipse. It will be visible across the night side of Earth at the time of the eclipse, with North America in prime position for a spectacular show, Space.com reported.

Time of Total Lunar Eclipse March 2025 The lunar eclipse will reportedly reach its maximum phase, whereby the moon is fully engulfed by Earth's deepest darkest shadow, at 2:59 am EDT (12:29 pm IST) on March 14.

Also Read | Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: When and where to see Blood Moon

Key viewing times across different time zones include:

Eastern Time (ET): 2:26 a.m. — 3:31 a.m. (March 14)

Central Time (CT): 1:26 a.m. — 2:31 a.m. (March 14)

Mountain Time (MT): 12:26 a.m. — 1:31 a.m. (March 14)

Pacific Time (PT): 11:26 p.m. (March 13) — 12:31 a.m. (March 14)

Will it be visible in India? No. It will be morning in India when total lunar eclipse will be visible in other countries. People in America, Western Europe, and the Atlantic Ocean will get to see it.

The total lunar eclipse is likely to last for 1.05 hours, with the umbral eclipse likely to be visible for up to 3.38 hours on March 14, 2025, according to NASA.

The eclipse will be visible from late hours of March 13 to the early morning hours on March 14, 2025 (IST).

For local US watchers, the eclipse will begin at around 11:57 pm EDT on March 13, NASA showed.

Where to watch Total Lunar Eclipse 2025? 1. You can watch Virtual Telescope Project's WebTV. The livesteam will begin at midnight on March 14 (9:30 am). Tap here for link

2. The Adler Planetarium is hosting a total lunar eclipse livestream beginning at 10 pm EDT (7:30 am IST). Tap here for link