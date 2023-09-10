A day after being arrested in the AP Skill Development corruption case, Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu was produced in an Anti-Corruption Bureau court here on Sunday morning amid tight security. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister is being represented by Supreme Court lawyer Siddarth Luthra and a team of advocates, according to a report published by the news agency PTI.

Several TDP senior leaders and the party cadre gathered at the court complex. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At 3:40 am today, Naidu was taken to Government General Hospital in Vijayawada for medical tests following a 10-hour-long interrogation at the CID's Special Investigation Team (SIT) office at Kunchanapalli here.

Following the tests, which lasted for about 50 minutes, he was taken back to the SIT office even though it was expected that he would be directly taken to a local court.

Speaking to PTI, TDP spokesperson Pattabhi Ram Kommareddy said, “We thought that he would be taken to the court. But they brought him back to the SIT office. Lokesh (son) and Bhuvaneswari (wife)were waiting at the Court but all of a sudden the convoy turned towards the SIT office." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Naidu was arrested at around 6 am from R K Function Hall at Gnanapuram in Nandyala town in an alleged Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation scam, the state police said on Saturday morning. Following this, several TDP leaders have also been placed under house arrest.

He was arrested under relevant IPC sections, including Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), and 465 (forgery). In addition, AP CID has also invoked the Prevention of Corruption Act against him.

It has been alleged that the scam led to a ₹300-crore loss to the state exchequer. The TDP chief has been named the 'principal conspirator' in the case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the TDP gave a call to its supporters to take part in a one-day fast in every Assembly constituency on Sunday to protest against Naidu's arrest.

(With PTI inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}