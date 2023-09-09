Chandrababu Naidu Arrested: What is AP Skill Development Corruption Case? Explained1 min read 09 Sep 2023, 09:07 AM IST
Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in alleged scam worth ₹3,300 crore in Andhra Pradesh. Several TDP leaders also placed under house arrest.
Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu was arrested at around 6 am from R K Function Hall at Gnanapuram in Nandyala town in an alleged Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation scam, the state police said on Saturday morning. Following this, several TDP leaders have also been placed under house arrest.