Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has praised a Chennai-based Jain couple for donating 121 kg of gold ornaments and diamonds, valued at around ₹206 crore, to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), describing the contribution as unprecedented in the temple body's history.

Vardhaman Jain and his wife Radhika Jain made the offering to Lord Venkateswara in the presence of Naidu at Tirumala on Thursday. According to TTD sources cited by PTI, this is believed to be the largest donation made by an individual devotee to the deity.

Addressing the media alongside the donors, Naidu said the contribution would inspire others to use their wealth for charitable and religious purposes. He described service to humanity as an important purpose of life and said the couple had demonstrated the principle of 'Manava Sevaye Madhava Seva' (service to humanity is service to God), Hans India reported.

Naidu also recalled the contributions made by several royal dynasties, including the Pallavas, Cheras, Cholas, Pandyas and Vijayanagara rulers, towards the development of the Tirumala temple. He said the Jain couple's offering continued the tradition of devotees and rulers donating valuable ornaments and other assets to Lord Venkateswara.

What did the Jain couple donate? The donation comprises 46 ornaments arranged in nine sets, including a crown for Lord Venkateswara, ornaments for the deity's feet and diamonds weighing 238.2 carats, according to PTI.

The offering includes: 106 kg of gold ornaments: These have been made for Lord Venkateswara and include crowns, chains and several other types of jewellery.

15 kg of gold: This portion will be used to prepare a ceremonial garment, or Vastram, for Goddess Sri Padmavati Ammavaru at Tiruchanoor. Donor Vardhaman Jain said it is expected to be presented within the next three months, according to Hans India.

238.2 carats of diamonds: The precious stones form part of the jewellery offering.

The precious stones form part of the jewellery offering. A Srivaru crown: A crown offered to Lord Venkateswara.

A crown offered to Lord Venkateswara. Padma Paadalu: Ornaments designed for the deity's feet.

Ornaments designed for the deity's feet. A golden tiger nail: Among the distinctive ornaments included in the donation.

Among the distinctive ornaments included in the donation. Chains, crowns and other jewellery: The offering also includes different varieties of gold chains, precious stones and other ornaments. The official press release said the donation included 46 ornaments across nine sets. The gold ornaments for Lord Venkateswara weighed 106 kg, while the remaining 15 kg was earmarked for the costume of Goddess Padmavati.

What did Chandrababu Naidu say about the donation? Naidu said he considered himself fortunate to witness what he described as a historic contribution to the temple. He noted that the donation included valuable diamonds along with the gold ornaments.

He also urged TTD to protect the sanctity of the temple and strengthen its religious and social service activities. He called for greater focus on cow protection, preservation of Vedic traditions and expansion of services by Srivari Sevaks.