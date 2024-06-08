Chandrababu Naidu to take oath as Andhra Pradesh CM on June 12

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu will take oath as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister at 9.27am on June 12.

The ceremony will be held near Kesarapalli IT Park at Gannavaram in Krishna District, said the Chief Minister's Office.

“Swearing - In ceremony will be held @ 9.27 AM

on 12th June, 2024 near Kesarapalli IT Park, Gannavaram, Krishna District." — CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) June 8, 2024

Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party contested the Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls and Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Of the 175 assembly seats, TDP won 135 seats, Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP) 21, and the BJP won 8 seats.

First became CM in 1995 – Chandrababu Naidu first became the CM nearly 30 years ago in 1995.

– The TDP chief went on to rule till 2004 to be replaced by late Y S Rajasekhar Reddy.

– In 2014, after the bifurcation of the united state into Telangana and residual Andhra Pradesh, Naidu emerged as the first CM of the newly carved out state.

– In 2019, he lost the elections with the chief minister's mantle taken over by YSRCP supremo Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

– On June 12, 2024, he will become the chief minister again after a gap of five years.

Nara Lokesh alleges phone tapping On Friday, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) General Secretary Nara Lokesh had alleged that the YSRCP government led by Jagan Reddy tapped his phones and said that the erstwhile government also "destroyed the evidence."

He also said that Chandrababu Naidu has already asked the DG to submit a report on whether Andhra Pradesh has Pegasus, reported ANI.

Unconditional support to NDA In an interview with PTI, Lokesh also reaffirmed the party’s commitment to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Lokesh said that the party joined NDA unconditionally before elections and would therefore continue to be in the NDA "unconditionally".