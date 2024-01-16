Skill Development scam: Setback for Chandrababu Naidu as SC delivers split verdict on Corruption Act
Chandrababu Naidu's plea in Skill Development ‘scam’: A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi delivered a split verdict on the interpretation and applicability of section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act in the case. Check details here.
The Supreme Court delivered a split verdict on Tuesday in connection with a plea filed by former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The court rejected Naidu's plea to quash FIR in the Skill Development Corporation scam, but delivered a split verdict on Section 17A PC Act, Bar and Bench reported. The bench has now referred the matter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI).