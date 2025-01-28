Chandrabhan Sanap Case: What were the charges against him? How long was he in jail, and why were the charges dropped

The Supreme Court acquitted accused and death row prisoner Chandrabhan Sanapm, who has been in prison since 2015, in the Esther Anuhya rape and murder case on January 28, reported Bar and Bench.

The report added that the Supreme Court bench—headed by Justice BR Gavai, Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, and Justice KV Viswanathan—ruled that it was extremely unsafe to sustain Chandrabhan Sudam Sanap's conviction.

After examining the evidence, the SC bench said that all the facts shows that there is a gaping hole in the prosecution story and there is more than meets the eye.

"We hold appellant is not guilty of offence. Appellant to be set free. He is not guilty. He is acquitted," Bar and Bench noted the court as saying.

The SC has directed the Maharashtra government to release Sanap forthwith.

What was the case? Earlier on 30 October 2015, a special women's court warded death sentence to Chandrabhan Sanap, prime accused in the rape and murder of a Andhra Pradesh-based software engineer in suburban Kurla in 2014.

Chandrabhan Sanap, 29-year-old driver was convicted on 27 October under IPC Section 302 (murder), Section 376 (rape) and Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) for raping and killing the 23-year-old techie.

Further, he had allegedly burnt her body at a secluded place near the Eastern Expressway in suburban Bhandup on 16 January 2014.

While agreeing to the prosecution's demands for death sentence to Sanap, the court examined 39 witnesses in the case.

How Sanap was arrested? The crime branch of Mumbai Police had arrested Sanap in early March 2014, about two months after the murder of the young techie, who was a native of Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

According to the details, she was employed as an assistant system engineer with IT major TCS at its office in suburban Goregaon, reported India Today. The report also added that she went missing from Lokmanya Tilak terminus near Kurla after arriving by train from Andhra Pradesh in the early hours of 5 January 2014.

The police managed to catch Sanap after scrutiny of 36 CCTV footage at the railway station and the grilling of about 2,500 people.