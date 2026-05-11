Chandranath Rath killing: 3 arrested from Bihar, UP for murder of Suvendu Adhikari's aide

Chandranath Rath killing: In a major development following the killing of Suvendu Adhikari's aide Chandranath Rath, the cops have arrested at least three persons from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for their alleged involvement in the case, police said on Monday.
The three accused – identified as Mayank Raj Mishra, Vicky Maurya and Raj Singh – were detained on Sunday, May 10, and later apprehended by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the murder that occurred in North 24 Parganas district's Madhyamgram area on the night of May 6.
While Mayank and Vicky were held from Buxar in Bihar, Raj Singh was apprehended from Ballia in Uttar Pradesh. The initial probe had also suggested that the assailants were outsiders.
“Based on specific leads, Mayank Raj Mishra and Vicky Maurya were detained from Buxar, Bihar and Raj Singh was detained from Ballia (Uttar Pradesh) on 10.5.26. On subsequent interrogation, all three were arrested this morning by Madhyamgram PS. Investigation is proceeding,” a press release said.
Investigators traced "digital clues and interstate links" in the case, the senior police officer said.
"This is a breakthrough. The investigation indicated that the assailants were from outside West Bengal. Based on technical surveillance, digital tracking and other inputs, members of the SIT were sent to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. They arrested the three persons from UP. They will be brought to West Bengal on transit remand," the officer told PTI.
"This is a breakthrough. The investigation indicated that the assailants were from outside West Bengal. Based on technical surveillance, digital tracking and other inputs, members of the SIT were sent to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. They arrested the three persons from UP. They will be brought to West Bengal on transit remand," the officer told PTI.