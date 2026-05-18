Chandranath Rath killing: CBI arrests ‘main shooter’ Rajkumar in Muzaffarnagar

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested an accused named Rajkumar in connection with the murder case of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's Personal Assistant (PA) Chandranath Rath, sources told news agency ANI.

"The accused was arrested in Muzaffarnagar; he is the main shooter," CBI sources were quoted as saying.

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"The CBI has obtained a transit remand for the accused and will produce him before the Special CBI Court in Kolkata tomorrow," sources said.

Chandranath Rath's killing Chandranath Rath, the executive assistant to Adhikari, was shot dead in Madhyamgram's Doharia Lane, around 7 km from Kolkata airport, on May 6. He was killed two days after the declaration of the fiercely contested West Bengal Assembly results.

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Rath's SUV was intercepted by a silver car near his residence, following which armed men on two-wheelers opened fire, killing him.

The assailants then abandoned the silver car and fled in a red car and a motorcycle. Two motorcycles linked to the crime were later found, one near the spot and another in Barasat, around 6 km away.

The registration plates of all the vehicles were allegedly forged, and their engine and chassis numbers were tampered with, police said.

Also Read | How UPI payment led to arrest of three suspects in Chandranath Rath's murder

Three people were arrested by the West Bengal Police on May 11 in connection with the murder. They were identified as Mayank Raj Mishra, Vicky Maurya and Raj Singh.

The court remanded three accused to police custody till May 24, following their arrest from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

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Mayank Raj Mishra and Vicky Maurya were detained from Buxar in Bihar, while Raj Singh was apprehended from Ballia in Uttar Pradesh based on investigative leads.

The arrests were made after police tracked a UPI payment made by one of the assailants at a toll booth in Bally near Kolkata.

"A motorcycle used in the crime was registered in 2012 in the name of a resident of Burnpur in Asansol. However, the police found that no person by that name currently resides at the address given during the vehicle registration process," another officer said.

On May 13, the CBI took over the case and filed an FIR into Rath's murder. The agency formed a seven-member SIT to probe the incident.

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On May 15, a CBI team questioned the family members of Raj Singh, a police officer said.

Investigators are currently questioning them to uncover the wider conspiracy and identify the mastermind behind the killing.

Who was Chandranath Rath? Rath, 41, hailed from Chandipur in Purba Medinipur district, the political turf that shaped Adhikari's rise in Bengal politics, party sources told news agency PTI.

Soft-spoken and low-profile, Rath remained largely out of public view despite being part of Adhikari's inner circle for years, the news agency said.

Before entering active political organisational work, Rath spent nearly two decades in the Indian Air Force (IAF) after completing his studies at the Rahara Ramakrishna Mission, Rahara, West Bengal.

After taking voluntary retirement from the IAF, he briefly worked in the corporate sector before gradually moving into political coordination and administrative responsibilities.

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Rath formally became part of Adhikari's official team around 2019, when the latter was serving as a minister in the Mamata Banerjee government.

He initially handled responsibilities linked to Adhikari's ministerial office and later continued in a similar role after Adhikari crossed over to the BJP.

Over the years, Rath emerged as a key backroom figure in Adhikari's political operations, coordinating organisational work, managing logistics and maintaining communication with party workers.

Adhikari was a close aide of Mamata Banerjee and joined the BJP in 2020. So did Rath and his family.

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