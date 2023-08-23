Chandrayaan 3 Moon Landing: On the D-day of India's ambitious lunar mission, Indians from across the world are praying hard for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on moon today

Chandrayaan 3 latest updates: Ever since the failure of India's second lunar mission, ISRO has put in a lot of efforts for the success of its next lunar mission. Strengthening Indian space agency's effort for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on moon, lakhs of Indians are praying for its safe landing. Prayers and wishes are coming not just from India, but also from different parts of the world.

From Varanasi to London, nearly every Indian is waiting for 6:00 pm landing with bated breath and praying to god for its success.

In Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, priests are performing 'havan' for the successful landing of spacecraft on moon.

In Madhya PRadesh's Ujjain devotees are performing special ‘Bhasma Aarti’ at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple for the successful landing of the ISRO spacecraft.

In USA's New Jersey, devotees are offering prayers at Om Sri Sai Balaji Temple and Cultural Center in Monroe for the success of India's third lunr mission. Members of the Indian-American community say, "It's a proud moment for all of our Indian community. Hopefully, everything will be okay. Best wishes to the Chandrayaan team."

Prayers for the success of India's lunar mission are being offered regardless of religious boundaries. In Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, BJP leader Mohsin Raza prayed for the success of ISRO's space mission at Hazrat Shah Meena Shah Dargah on Tuesday.

From the Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh to United States, special rituals, prayers, and ceremonies are being conducted to invoke blessings for Chandrayaan-3's success.

A large number of devotees are arriving at Bagheshwar Dham temple in MP to pray for the success of lunar space mission.

A Ganga Aarti was dedicated to India’s lunar mission. Ganga Aarti was performed with tricolour in hands at Parmarth Niketan Ghat in Rishikesh. A special Ganga Aarti was performed with tricolour in hands at Parmarth Niketan Ghat in Rishikesh.

A group of people in Bhubaneshwar, Varanasi and Prayagraj performed 'havan' and offer prayers for successfully landing of Chandrayaan-3.

