Chandrayaan 3 launch recorded from airplane window, video goes viral. Watch

India on 14 July successfully launched Chandrayaan-3 onboard a Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM-3) rocket from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 2.35 pm. This is India's third moon mission.

As the momentous launch attracted millions of enthusiastic spectators, the liftoff was also caught on camera from a plane window, flying from Chennai to Dhaka. ALSO READ: Chandrayaan-3 Launch LIVE Updates The ISRO Materials' Director (retired) Dr P V Venkitakrishnan shared the video on Twitter and wrote, "Launch of Chandrayan 3 from Flight." Sometime after takeoff from the Chennai to Dhaka flight, the pilot announced, Watch this historical event."

Though the journey from Earth to the moon for Chandrayaan-3 is estimated to take about a month, it may land on 23 August. Once the Chandrayaan-3 lands, it will operate for one lunar day which is almost 14 Earth days.

With the Chandrayaan-3 launch, India has become the fourth country after the US, China, and Russia to land its spacecraft on the surface of the moon. After the orbit-raising maneuvers, Chandrayaan-3 will be inserted into the Lunar Transfer Trajectory.

