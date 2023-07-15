Hello User
Chandrayaan 3 launch recorded from airplane window, video goes viral. Watch

Chandrayaan 3 launch recorded from airplane window, video goes viral. Watch

1 min read 15 Jul 2023, 07:18 PM IST Edited By Saurav Mukherjee

  • As the momentous launch attracted millions of enthusiastic spectators, the liftoff was also caught on camera from a plane window, flying from Chennai to Dhaka.

Indian spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 moves skywards after it was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

India on 14 July successfully launched Chandrayaan-3 onboard a Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM-3) rocket from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 2.35 pm. This is India's third moon mission.

As the momentous launch attracted millions of enthusiastic spectators, the liftoff was also caught on camera from a plane window, flying from Chennai to Dhaka.

ALSO READ: Chandrayaan-3 Launch LIVE Updates

The ISRO Materials' Director (retired) Dr P V Venkitakrishnan shared the video on Twitter and wrote, "Launch of Chandrayan 3 from Flight." Sometime after takeoff from the Chennai to Dhaka flight, the pilot announced, Watch this historical event."

After the video was shared on Twitter, it received 413.9K views, 2,542 retweets, and 12.2K likes.

Though the journey from Earth to the moon for Chandrayaan-3 is estimated to take about a month, it may land on 23 August. Once the Chandrayaan-3 lands, it will operate for one lunar day which is almost 14 Earth days.

With the Chandrayaan-3 launch, India has become the fourth country after the US, China, and Russia to land its spacecraft on the surface of the moon. After the orbit-raising maneuvers, Chandrayaan-3 will be inserted into the Lunar Transfer Trajectory.

With agency inputs.

Updated: 15 Jul 2023, 07:19 PM IST
