Chandrayaan 3 Live Updates: Chandrayaan's next lunar orbital manoeuvre today

Chandrayaan-3 orbit LIVE updates: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has noted that Chandrayaan-3 is progressively approaching the Moon, with the upcoming lunar orbital manoeuvre scheduled to take place between 11:30 am and 12:30 pm IST on Monday.
“Even closer to the moon’s surface. Chandrayaan-3's orbit is reduced to 174 km x 1437 km following a manuevre performed today. The next operation is scheduled for August 14, 2023, between 11:30 and 12:30 Hrs. IST," the ISRO posted on X.
Chandrayaan-3 serves as a subsequent endeavour to Chandrayaan-2, aimed at showcasing a comprehensive proficiency in secure lunar landing and traversing the lunar terrain.
The primary aim is to foster and showcase novel technologies necessary for successful interplanetary missions. Stay with Livemint for the latest updates.
Chandrayaan 3 LIVE updates: Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft only 1,400 km away from moon: ISRO
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday informed that the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft moved closer to the Moon's surface after it underwent another orbit reduction maneuver. Currently, it is at 1,437km at Apolune (the farthest point from Moon).
The Indian spacecraft first entered the lunar orbit on August 5 and will drop to the 100 km orbit by next week, ISRO said in an official statement. Read the complete story here.
Chandrayaan 3 LIVE updates: Chandrayaan-3 gets closer to the Moon's surface: ISRO
Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft moved closer to the Moon's surface on Wednesday after it underwent another orbit reduction maneuver, ISRO said.
India's ambitious third Moon mission's spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 after the launch on July 14, had entered into lunar orbit or the Moon's orbit on August 5.
"Even closer to the moon’s surface. Chandrayaan-3's orbit is reduced to 174 km x 1437 km following a maneuver performed today," ISRO said in a tweet. (PTI)
Chandrayaan 3 LIVE updates: How India's Chandrayaan-3 Mission different from Russia's Luna-25?
An Indian space scientist has said that Mission Chandrayaan-3 is vastly different from Russia's Luna-25 in terms of methodology, route, and experiments.
The Indian moon-landing spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 was launched on 14 July whereas Luna-25 took off on 11 August. Chandrayaan-3 is expected to land on the lunar surface around August 23 after completing a 40-day journey. On the other hand, Luna-25 is expected to land on the moon around August 21, two days ahead of Chandrayaan-3. However, both missions will attempt to land on the lunar south pole. Read the complete story.
Chandrayaan 3 LIVE updates: ISRO releases images of Earth, Moon captured by Lunar Lander
The ISRO has revealed two images obtained from the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft. The first image offers a view of Earth, taken by the Lander Imager Camera. The second image shows the Moon, it was taken by the Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera onboard on August 6. See all pictures here.
Chandrayaan 3 LIVE updates: Chandrayaan-3's next lunar orbital manoeuvre today
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has noted that Chandrayaan-3 is progressively approaching the Moon, with the upcoming lunar orbital manoeuvre scheduled to take place between 11:30 am and 12:30 pm IST on Monday.
“Even closer to the moon’s surface. Chandrayaan-3's orbit is reduced to 174 km x 1437 km following a manoeuvre performed today. The next operation is scheduled for August 14, 2023, between 11:30 and 12:30 Hrs. IST," the ISRO posted.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!