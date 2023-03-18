Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on Thursday announced that they have achieved a significant milestone in their efforts to safely land a spacecraft on the Moon. The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft has successfully passed the “essential tests" that validate its ability to endure the severe vibration and acoustic conditions it would experience during its launch.

These tests were conducted during the first week of March at the U R Rao Satellite Centre, which is located at the national space agency's headquarters in Bengaluru. ISRO emphasized that "these tests are an essential part of the qualification and acceptance process for any spacecraft," and were particularly challenging as Chandrayaan-3 is a composite of three modules- Propulsion Module, Lander Module and the Rover module.

The statement from the space agency added that the vibration and acoustic tests carried out on the integrated spacecraft has provided sufficient confidence about its structural integrity and survivability in the launch environment.

The Chandrayaan-3 project is a continuation of the Chandrayaan-2 mission from July 2019, which had the objective of successfully landing a rover on the South Pole of the moon.

The Chandrayaan-2 mission was comprised of three components, namely an Orbiter, Lander, and Rover, all of which were equipped with scientific instruments designed for lunar exploration purposes.

Unfortunately, the Vikram lander was not successful in its landing, prompting the need for another mission to demonstrate the necessary landing capabilities for the Lunar Polar Exploration Mission in collaboration with Japan in 2024.

The upcoming mission will consist of an orbiter and a landing module, but the orbiter will not carry any scientific instruments, unlike its predecessor. Its sole responsibility will be to transport the lander to the moon, monitor the landing process from its orbit, and facilitate communication between the lander and the Earth station.

