Chandrayaan 3 successfully clears essential pre-launch tests, closer to launch. See Pics1 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 01:39 AM IST
- The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft has successfully passed the ‘essential tests’ that validate its ability to endure the severe vibration and acoustic conditions it would experience during its launch
Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on Thursday announced that they have achieved a significant milestone in their efforts to safely land a spacecraft on the Moon. The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft has successfully passed the “essential tests" that validate its ability to endure the severe vibration and acoustic conditions it would experience during its launch.
