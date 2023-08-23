Chandrayaan 3: What to expect in ‘critical’ last hour of moon mission landing1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 01:10 PM IST
India's Chandrayaan-3 mission aims for a soft landing on the Moon's south pole today, marking another milestone for India's space exploration.
Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission aims for a historic soft landing on the Moon's south pole on Wednesday. In case the mission ends successfully, it would mark another milestone for India's space exploration, building on the achievements of Chandrayaan-1 and Chandrayaan-2, contributing to lunar science and exploration insights.
PM Modi to witness event from South Africa
For India, a successful moon landing would mark its emergence as a space power as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government looks to spur investment in private space launches and related satellite-based businesses. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will watch the landing from South Africa, where he is attending the ongoing BRICS summit, media reported.
Rough terrain makes a south pole landing difficult, and a first landing would be historic. The region's water ice could supply fuel, oxygen and drinking water for future missions.
