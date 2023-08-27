PM Modi praises women's empowerment and highlights women's involvement in ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission. India successfully landed a lander on the lunar South Pole. August 23rd designated as National Space Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the 104th episode of Mann Ki Baat lauded the women empowerment and said that ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission is a living example of women's power.

As reported by ANI, PM Modi said, “From the Red Fort I had said that we have to strengthen women-led development as a national character. Where the capability of women's power is added impossible is made possible."

PM Modi further said that Mission Chandrayaan is also a living example of women's power. "In this mission, many women scientists & engineers were directly involved in it," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, PM Modi interacted with the scientists involved in the ISRO's lunar mission in Bengaluru.

PM Modi had engaged in a conversation with the women scientists from ISRO, who contributed to the 'Chandrayaan-3' initiative. He praised their significant contributions in the triumphant completion of India's inaugural lunar landing mission.

ISRO's senior scientist, Nidhi Porwal told ANI, "It is always good when the head of the family comes and appreciates us. It is a pleasure for all of us. We have 20-25% of women's strength in ISRO. It is really good for women coming up in every field".

"It was a cherishing moment for all of us. He spoke to all the women scientists. Definitely, there are men also who walked with us to make the mission accomplished", said Daffini, a senior ISRO scientist while speaking to ANI.

In a notable achievement, India emerged as the first nation to effectively position a lander on the previously unexplored lunar South Pole on the evening of Wednesday.

PM Modi additionally declared that August 23rd will be designated as National Space Day to commemorate the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon. He also revealed that the location of the Vikram lander's touchdown on the lunar surface will henceforth be recognized as the 'Shiv Shakti' point, and the site of the Chandrayaan-2 Lunar landing will be referred to as the 'Tiranga' point.

Meanwhile, India achieved the distinction of being the fourth nation, following the United States, China, and Russia, to successfully accomplish a landing on the surface of the moon.

(With inputs from ANI)