Chandrayaan-3: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Anupam Kher extend wishes to ISRO

As India prepares for its third lunar mission, Chandrayaan 3, popular actors Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, and Suniel Shetty have taken to social media to express their support and admiration for ISRO scientists and the country. Suniel Shetty conveyed his wishes for "astronomical" success to ISRO, while Akshay Kumar emphasized that it is a moment to rise. The highly anticipated launch of Chandrayaan 3 will take place on Friday at 2:35 pm, with the "Fat boy" LVM3-M4 rocket carrying the mission to the moon. Taking to Twitter, Suniel Shetty said, “Excitement levels reaching the MOON! Sending my virtual cheers to #Chandrayaan3 for its upcoming mission! Can't wait to witness India's tech prowess soar to new heights! May the journey be smooth, discoveries be mind-blowing, and success be astronomical!" Anupam Kher also wrote on Twitter, “India all set for its 3rd mission on the moon. Wishing our scientists at ISRO all the very best for the launch of Chandrayaan 3 . Jhanda ooncha rahe hamara (may our flag fly high). Jai Hind…" Akshay Kumar revisited his previous tweet from the time of Chandrayaan 2 and expressed his renewed support, stating, “The moment has arrived to rise! Best of luck to all the scientists at @isro for Chandrayaan 3. The prayers of a billion hearts are with you."

In 2019, Akshay Kumar starred in the film "Mission Mangal," which was loosely inspired by the lives of scientists working at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and their contributions to India's first Mars Orbiter Mission.

The mission follows Chandrayaan-2 where scientists aim to demonstrate various capabilities including reaching the orbit of the moon, making a soft-landing on the lunar surface using a lander, and a rover coming out of the lander to study the surface of the moon.

According to scientists, after the lift-off at 2.35 pm on Friday, around 16 minutes after lift-off, propulsion module is expected to get separated from the rocket and would orbit the earth for about 5-6 times in an elliptical cycle with 170 km closest and 36,500 km farthest from earth moving towards the lunar orbit.

(With inputs from agencies)